Health department seeks assistance from government agencies for Covid-19 vaccination

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:17 IST

By Archana Mishra,

The district health department has sought assistance from eight government departments and agencies regarding the roll-out and implementation of Covid-19 vaccine, along with social mobilisation and awareness. From identification and management of Covid-19 session sites to providing volunteers who will be deployed as vaccination officers, departments have been asked to give their inputs. The timeline, however, has not been decided.

The eight departments and agencies include Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and departments of women and child development (WCD), district development and panchayat,Ayush, the police, education and information technology.

A Covid-19 vaccine task force meeting was held earlier this week with district administration regarding the matter. Health officials cited that these government departments will be asked to provide inputs regarding the manpower needed only after the total number of session sites are finalised.

“A letter has been written to all of these departments seeking their inputs,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer. “The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be required in the identification, planning and logistics of the session sites in urban areas. Likewise, for the rural areas, district development and panchayat department has been roped in.”



Singh added that the women and child development (WCD) department will be required in supportive supervision and monitoring of vaccination. “These departments will also be providing vaccinating officers 3 and 4 to look after the crowd management at session sites. Only Ayush department alongside the health department will provide vaccinators who will be authorised to give the vaccine injection,” said Singh. Notably, at every session site, there will be five vaccination officers including a vaccinator.

On the other hand, the police department will provide the vaccinator officer 1, who will check the registration status of the beneficiary at the entry point of the session site. The information technology department will provide vaccinating officer 2, who will work on the Co-WIN platform for the verification of the documents and uploading the data base. Only registered beneficiaries will be inoculated in the first phase of vaccination that includes health care workers, front-line workers and people above 50 years of age.

According to Singh, education department will be required in supporting management of vaccination session as it is likely that some of the session sites will include schools.

