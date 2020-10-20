Health department to install digital temperature data loggers for vaccines

To preserve the quality of the vaccines administered under immunisation programme, the district health department has started the process of installing temperature data loggers — digital devices for accurate monitoring of temperature of vaccines at cold chain points.

Studies conducted by World Health Organisation (WHO) in India show that vaccines are exposed to different temperatures in the cold chain supply, affecting their quality. Generally, vaccines are supplied from the medical depots to primary and community health centres. In this process, temperature at which a particular vaccine has to be kept varies.

On Tuesday, a temperature logger was installed at the Primary Health Centre, Daulatabad, by the district health department.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “There are 38 cold chain points in the district, where temperature loggers are to be installed by November 1. There are always chances of vaccine quality to be affected due to variation in temperature. With the help of loggers, health department officials will be informed about any change in the temperature on their mobile phones or mails.”

The task was earlier performed a pharmacist twice in a day. “The exercise was earlier manual; now it is digital,” said Yadav. According to him, the temperature will be recorded every hour by the machine. “If due to some circumstances, temperature fluctuates, officials will be alerted through SMS or email,” he said.

In Haryana, 661 cold chain points are functional in 22 districts. In all the cold chain points, temperature loggers will have to be installed by November 12. According to the statement issued by the health department, the project is funded under United Nations Development Programme.

In 2015 Electronic Vaccine Intelligent Network was launched in 508 districts of 21 states for proper management of supply and storage of vaccine to streamline immunisation. It provides real time information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature across all cold chain points.

Earlier, HT had reported that in anticipation of a possible vaccine for Covid-19, the district health department will be also conducting a thorough assessment of the available ‘cold chain’ infrastructure. The exercise is meant to take stock of available cold chain equipment (CCE), such as walk-in freezers, walk-in coolers, ice-lined refrigerators and temperature-monitoring devices, which are used in the storage and transportation of vaccines.