Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / Health dept issues guidelines to curb spread during festivals

Health dept issues guidelines to curb spread during festivals

Expecting an uptick in Covid-19 cases over the next few days as festivals inch closer, the district health department on Tuesday issued an advisory to control the transmission...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Expecting an uptick in Covid-19 cases over the next few days as festivals inch closer, the district health department on Tuesday issued an advisory to control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The infection is already showing a record spike in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 460 new cases were recorded, taking the count of active cases to 3,842 in the district, the highest till now. The total tally has also crossed 31,000 mark in just two days, after it reached 30,000 on November 1. Cases are growing exponentially with daily positivity rate fluctuating between 12% (October 24) to 21% (recorded on November 1). On Tuesday, the positivity rate stood almost 13%.

To curb the infection, the health department has advised citizens not to conduct any festival-related event in containment zones. In case of a fair or exhibition, staggered timing and restricted entry have to be considered. To ensure people are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in crowded places, associations concerned are advised to use close circuit cameras. For market areas, there should be separate entry and exit, along with thermal screening and the wearing of masks. Also, in religious places, no-touch practice of deity idols has to be followed. Besides, basic respiratory etiquette — use of mask, face cover — has to be followed, as per the guidelines.



People above 60 years of age or those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Cases will continue to increase. Therefore, we have issued the advisory to prevent further escalation. Our focus is on contact tracing and surveillance in containment zones. Since hospitalisation of seriously-ill patients is under control for now, the department will hold a meeting with the district administration and private hospitals post Diwali.”

Currently, 236 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, while 3,595 are in home-isolation and 11 are in district Covid care centres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:02 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
Labourer’s arm crushed at waste disposal plant in Panchkula’s Sector 23, inquiry marked
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
Metro-3 car shed: Centre lost ownership claim of Kanjurmarg plot before various revenue tribunals
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.