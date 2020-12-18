Health minister Anil Vij’s condition improves

State health minister Anil Vij’s condition has shown improvement over the past 24 hours, doctors said on Friday. The minister had been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram with complications from Covid-19. Vij was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak last Saturday, but was later shifted to the ICU at Medanta on Tuesday.

As per a spokesperson for the private hospital, Vij had a “restful sleep” during the night on Friday, and showed improved appetite during the day. His oxygen requirement and respiratory rate had also reduced, while his blood investigation reports on Friday also shows improvement. Health department officials said this is a step in the direction of recovery.

A team of doctors, including district chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav, examined the minister on Friday morning. “His blood pressure, kidney and liver functions are normal. According to doctors, his clinical condition is stable,” Medanta said in a press release issued later in the day.

Vij will continue to be monitored in the ICU and will receive physiotherapy until further notice. Vij, aged 67, had been shifted to Medanta, about 80km from PGIMS Rohtak, with Covid-induced pneumonia on Tuesday.