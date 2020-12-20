Sections
Home / Gurugram / Health minister’s progress satisfactory: doctors

Health minister’s progress satisfactory: doctors

Gurugram health minister Anil Vij is recovering well from Covid-19, said doctors on Sunday. Vij, 67, had been admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital on December 15 with...

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram health minister Anil Vij is recovering well from Covid-19, said doctors on Sunday.

Vij, 67, had been admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital on December 15 with Covid-19 induced pneumonia. He had initially been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak on December 12, but was later transferred.

As per a statement released to the press by Dr A K Dubey, the medical superintendent at Medanta Hospital, the health minister’s blood reports showed consistent improvements, while his oxygen requirement has also been reducing. On Sunday, he was examined by a group of doctors, including district chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav, senior director of internal medicine at Medanta Dr Sushila Kataria and senior director of respiratory and sleep medicine Dr Anand Jaiswal.

The minister is under observation in the intensive care unit and continues to make steady progress, said Dubey. Vij’s blood pressure, kidney and liver function also continue to be normal.

A slew of political leaders have been treated at Medanta for Covid-19 over the past few months, including home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former chief minister OP Chautala. BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari and Congress leader Ahmed Patel were also admitted there, but succumbed to the illness.

