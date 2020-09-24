Health team deploys 24 Ayurvedic doctors to visit home-isolated patients

Following Haryana government’s directive to increase surveillance of home-isolated Covid-19 patients, the Gurugram health department has added 30 doctors -- six MBBS, 24 ayurvedic doctors -- who will operate separately from the existing rapid response teams (RRTs).

The surveillance teams will keep an eye on the patients’ health and ensure they get proper treatment if they deteriorate.

Currently, 2732 patients of the 2990 total active cases are under home isolation, according to the district health bulletin on Thursday. At least 15 patients are in Covid Care Centre and 243 seriously ill patients are in hospitals.

A district monitoring committee has been constituted especially for home-isolated patients, according to the notification issued by the state health department earlier this week. Health officials said that a 10-member committee has been formed to monitor the RRTs at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) level. There are 138 RRTs in rural areas and 143 in urban areas.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, said, “Twenty-four Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) doctors have been deployed under different UPHCs to visit patients at home and enquire about their health. They are being assisted by a lab technician. But before their visit, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) who are basically part of the RRTs visit these patients and record their vital parameters like body temperature, oxygen saturation level and blood pressure. The process helps in timely detection serious patients and preventing mortality.”

RRTs comprise ASHAs, ANMs and lab technician. They were formed in May when the Covid-19 cases began to increase in the city

These teams visit the patients on the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth day after testing positive and provide basic medicines like immunity boosters, AYUSH medicines, paracetamol and vitamin supplements.

Besides, a doctor and an ANM at UPHC calls home-isolated patients between 9am to 5pm. Six doctors have been working in shifts, with three every alternate day. The team focuses upon patients with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension or those in immunocompromised state due to any long-term illness.

“After the first round of surveillance when the patient is tested positive, the teams at the UPHC level identify people elderly with comorbid conditions. For the remaining patients, a separate list of patients is prepared who are reached out by the teams at the ground level. Every day the team reach out to over 100 home isolated patients.” said Dr Ashima Sheoran, senior medical officer, Wazirabad UPHC.

“To understand this, the team on Thursday made calls to patients who were tested positive on September 21. These set of patients will again be reached out on September 27 and finally on the ninth day of their isolation period,” said Sheoran.

According to her when the calls are being made to patients they generally enquire about the symptoms, food to be taken during the treatment, time duration for consuming immunity boosters and how family members can reach out to the team if the situation is serious. “In many cases patients talks to the team rudely and switch off their phones,” said Sheoran.