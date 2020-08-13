Sections
Home / Gurugram / Heavy rain lashes Gurugram; air quality improves

Heavy rain lashes Gurugram; air quality improves

The city witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday night and early morning on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from a spell of humid weather for the last couple of days. As per...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday night and early morning on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from a spell of humid weather for the last couple of days. As per the district administration’s report, 60mm rainfall was recorded in Gurugram up till 8:30am on Thursday. As per IMD officials, light to moderate rainfall can be expected on Friday.

Officials attributed the rain to the south-westerly winds that are bringing moisture to parts of north-west India. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said, “Rains can be expected in parts of Delhi-NCR for the next two days on account of the presence of the moisture-laden south-westerly winds.”

As per IMD, a low-pressure area is also likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal which will lead to the strengthening of the monsoon flow over the northern parts. It may lead to rainfall at various part of Haryana between Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 36 degrees. The minimum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to fall further and touch 31 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The relative humidity in air on Thursday evening was 75%. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees on Friday, as per the forecast. As per the weekly forecast, cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will prevail until the weekend.



Air quality in the city remained ‘good’ on Thursday, recording 44 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 58 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The improvement in air quality was largely attributed to an increase in the wind speed and rainfall. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of ‘satisfactory’ or the ‘good’ category on Friday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
India must focus on digital infrastructure, data protection laws
Aug 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Digital archives keep track of lost websites, lapsed domain names from the early years
Aug 13, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.