Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Jaipur highway; hundreds of trucks stuck

Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Saturday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest at Jaisinghpur Khera, located near Shahjahanpur in Alwar district, at the Rajasthan-Haryana border. A large number of trucks and containers were seen stuck near Bawal as the Rewari Police diverted vehicular traffic headed to Kotkasim in Rajasthan to Jaipur. Authorities were forced to divert the traffic towards Kotkasim from Kasola Chowk after farmers blocked both sides of the carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Friday afternoon.

Sub-inspector Hawa Singh, who was posted at a flyover near Kasola Chowk on Rewari-Kotkasim Road said that they have stopped traffic towards Jaipur from Friday afternoon after both the carriageways were blocked. “The vehicles take a left towards Kotkasim and from there they move onwards on internal roads towards Behrore onwards to Jaipur,” said Singh.

Traffic jam was witnessed as vehicles got stuck near Kasola Chowk onwards to Kotkasim on Saturday afternoon as commuters tried to find their way onwards to Rajasthan. “My wife is expecting and I don’t know where this road will take us. Lot of people like us are stuck in jam,” Ravi Beniwal, a commuter.

Rajesh Kumar, a truck driver, whose vehicle was being used by police to block the road towards Jaipur said they had been standing there since last evening. “We have just had our lunch and don’t know when the situation will normalise. There are hundreds of trucks that are stuck on the main road and parked at petrol pumps. We were going to Mumbai from Karnal,” he said.

A commuter who had managed to come to Haryana after crossing the border on foot said that vehicles from Jaipur to Delhi have also been diverted at around three to four places to avoid the blockade. “People are facing lot of trouble due to blockade. Locals who cross the border for work will suffer from Monday onwards,” said Kushal Singh, a resident of Behror.

Commuters on the highway said congestion was also witnessed at Masani barrage where traffic police had set up a diversion towards Rewari. “There is a need to remove this blockade at the earliest as local industry and transporters are also suffering,” said Ram Kumar Yadav, resident of Dharuhera.

Ram Murthy Joshi, SP , Bhiwadi said, “Both carriageways are blocked and routes have been diverted to ensure commuters get passage to cross the stretch.”