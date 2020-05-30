Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police check IDs of commuters

Sections
Updated: May 30, 2020 09:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times Gurugram

Haryana police personnel screening commuters at the Dundahera-Kapashera border in Gurugram (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

As the Haryana government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, heavy traffic movement was seen at Delhi-Gurugram border on Saturday morning.

Police personnel were seen checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had on Thursday said the state’s border with Delhi “will remain sealed for now” as Covid-19 cases were rising in the neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Faridabad.

“Delhi’s cases and the adjoining areas with Delhi are a big concern for us. The cases are increasing in Gurugram and Faridabad, as they share their border with Delhi. The border will remain sealed for now,” the minister had said.



The fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown is slated to end on Sunday.

