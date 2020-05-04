Hero MotoCorp to resume production from Wednesday

City-based two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, on Monday, said that the company will start its operations in a graded manner from Wednesday at its plants and corporate offices, following the relaxations put in place by the government amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The company has the necessary permissions from the local authorities to start production, said its spokesperson.

The spokesperson of the company said that operations will commence in a phased manner at its manufacturing plants located in Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and its global parts centre (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan. These manufacturing plants reopened on Monday and the production at these facilities will commence from Wednesday.

It also said that only essential staff will come to work at the company’s plants and corporate offices and that social distancing measures and safeguards will be strictly observed. The company said that its plants have obtained the permissions required to reopen and will commence production after most of the supply chain partners get the permissions to operate.

Keeping employees’ well-being and safety at the core of restarting operations, a formal restart manual has been prepared and shared with all the employees via emails and webinars. Further, its adherence has been made mandatory until full normalcy is restored.

“We are now ready to hit the ground sprinting as we commence the reopening of our facilities. With meticulous planning and enthusiasm, we are set to recommence operations. I am optimistic that business and the economy will begin the trajectory of its gradual recovery from here,” said Dr. Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp.