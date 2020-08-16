High Court issues direction to file forensic report in inmate’s death

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the prison department to file the forensic report in the case involving the custodial death of an inmate inside Bhondsi jail premises. In a notice, issued on August 11, the prison department has asked to submit the report to the court in the next hearing on September 18.

Last year in January, 28-year-old Akhilesh, convicted for robbery and murder, was found dead in Bhondsi jail premises. “The deceased was involved in a murder and robbery case and was arrested from Darbaripur village in Gurugram on July 28, 2012 for his alleged involvement in robbery. He was given life sentence by a sessions court on September 3, 2013 and since then he was lodged in Bhondsi jail,” said Ambika Yadav, advocate for Akhilesh’s mother, the petitioner in the case. Yadav added on January 8, 2019 around 8pm, Akhilesh’s mother, Satan Devi,70, received a call from the jail authorities saying her son was found dead “under mysterious circumstances.”

Vipul Sachdeva, lawyer of the petitioner, said jail authorities had told Akhilesh’s family that he died of a heart attack, however, the autopsy report revealed a different cause. “The autopsy report clearly mentioned that various brownish/black pellets were found in the stomach of the deceased. The jail authorities were questioned regarding their level of security and caution with which prisoners are handled. The instance of the free flow of drugs and mobile phones have become a common practice in Bhondsi jail,” he said.

Devi along with other family members had approached various authorities and officers to investigate her son’s death inside the jail premises, but to no avail, Sachdeva added.

Despite several attempts, the Bhondsi jail superintendent could not be reached for comment.

Last month, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Bhondsi jail was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs and supplying SIM cards to inmates over the last two years.