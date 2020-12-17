Homebuyers in Sare Homes demand delivery of flats

More than 100 homebuyers of Sare Homes project in Sector 92 on Thursday held a protest at the office of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera), demanding the handover of their flats, which are almost complete.

The buyers said that in the previous hearing held by H-Rera in September, assurance was given that all the houses in Phase 3, which were near completion, would be allowed to be completed by buyers themselves and possession will be given.

The buyers on Thursday said that despite the lapse of two months, there is no positive development in this matter and that they are being hindered despite having paid almost 95% of the flat price. “It was promised that the flats would be handed over to us in October but nothing has happened,” said Pamposh Sadhu, a buyer and member of Sare Home Phase 3 Buyers Association, which is in the process of getting registered.

Sadhu said that there are 850 flats in Phase 3, of which 325 have been delivered. In the rest, almost 98% of work is completed. “These flats can be handed over as people are ready to finish the remaining work themselves and make balance payments to the company,” he said.

Samir Kumar, member, H-Rera, said that the issue of Sare Homes project is under consideration and the authority will be issuing a direction in this regard soon. “These are complex issues and resolving these takes time but we will certainly ensure that grievances of buyers are resolved at the earliest,” he said.

A senior official of the company said that they have already assented to handing over the flats to the buyers if they want to complete their work themselves and pay the balance to the company. “Almost 99% of work is completed in 500 flats and these can be given to buyers. Only a few thousand rupees would be required to finish these,” he said, adding that currently the project was being overseen by H-Rera.

In another development, the residents of BPTP Generations project called upon district town planner and submitted that a revenue road which had been recently opened by the department should be closed as the security of the residents was threatened. “The revenue road was closed by recently it has been opened on the request of a society nearby but this has caused problems to our residents,” said Parikshit Vats.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the revenue road was opened after a complaint by residents of a nearby society and it was done as per rules. “The revenue road can’t be closed, but we will explore the possibility that land of revenue road can be exchanged, but this comes under the domain of MCG. We will take up this matter with them,” he said.