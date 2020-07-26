Homebuyers meet with civic officials to discuss delayed projects, lack of infrastructure

A day-long meeting of home buyers from around 90 odd residential projects and societies was held in Gurugram on Sunday. The meeting, which was called by Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, saw the participation of nearly 300 people and included officials from various government departments. The participants discussed a host of issues concerning home buyers and residents, including the status of delayed projects, lack of civic facilities, excess charges, lack of infrastructure, etc.

Officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurgram (MCG), Dakskin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam(DHBVN), Town and Country Planning Department (DTCP), the Gurugram Police, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(HSIIDC) and other agencies were present at the meeting.

After hearing the problems of the residents and home buyers, it was decided that cases would be registered against builders who do not respond to their concerns and fail to implement the directions given by government departments . It was also decided that three committees would be formed to look into specific projects that have been much delayed, said officials present at the meeting.

The meeting, which was held at John Hall in the city, saw home buyers complain about the excess charges being demanded by developers of affordable housing projects. Residents of around 40 projects also complained about the structural deficiencies and the poor quality of construction material of various real estate projects. A large number of buyers raised issues pertaining to the delay in the completion of projects.

“We have been waiting for almost 12 years for our apartments but the developer is not completing the project,” said Mukesh Kamboj, who has bought an apartment in a project in Sector 37D. Similarly, residents said, despite repeated complaints about poor quality of construction, developers were not ready to pay heed to their problems.

Residents of new Gurugram complained about the lack of connecting roads, no access to supply of power and water, and the lack of adequate patrolling by the police. They also demanded setting up of more police check posts.

Rakesh Daultabad, MLA, Badshahpur, who had called the meeting said that they have decided to form three special committees for specific projects that have been much delayed and need a multipronged approach for resolution. “This is a start and hopefully we will work to resolve the problems of the home buyers” he said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram who was present at the meeting said that it has been decided that police cases would be registered against developers who do not resolve problems being faced by home buyers, particularly in much-delayed projects. “The matter of 24-metre sector roads has been raised repeatedly in this meeting and we working on this issue. The recommendations for the same would be sent to government. He also said transfer of development rights (TDR) policy will be extensively used and land, wherever needed, will be purchased at market rates to provide connectivity. We will also seriously pursue the matter of excessive charges in affordable housing projects,” said Bhath.