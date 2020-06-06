Sections
Home / Gurugram / House owners in Sector 40 pulled up for not regularising guest houses

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) issued notices to 15 house owners in Sector 40 for violating building plans and not registering guest houses with the authority. Officials said that...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) issued notices to 15 house owners in Sector 40 for violating building plans and not registering guest houses with the authority. Officials said that action would be initiated if the owners fail to restore the property as per the original building plan and seek regularisation under the new guest house policy within 15 days.

The authority on Thursday also sealed a tennis academy, which was allegedly being run illegally, on HSVP land in Sector 54, said officials.

HS Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP, said that action was initiated in response to complaints about the violations in Sector 40 and a subsequent survey.



“We have issued notices to the house owners and asked them to explain the violations. They will have to restore the properties as per the original building plan, or else, action would be taken. The guest house in sectors can be run only if they meet the new policy requirements. Otherwise, they will have to close,” said Jakhar.

Jakhar said that checks will be conducted and action taken against such establishments in all HSVP sectors across the city.

Around 3,000 guest houses are operational in the city in private licensed colonies and HSVP sectors. As per the new policy issued last year, guest houses can only be set up on plots, larger than 500 square yards, located along sector roads.

In a related development, the authority’s enforcement team sealed a two-acre plot, earmarked for a dispensary, in Sun City township in Sector 54 on Thursday after finding a tennis academy being run on the government property, without prior permission from the authority. The action was taken after a group of residents lodged a complaint with the authority.

Jakhar said, “We have sealed the property and matter is being investigated.”

