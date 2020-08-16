HSIIDC submits plan to auction plots in Manesar to reimburse claims

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HSIIDC) has submitted a plan in the Supreme Court for settlement of third party claims and development of land in Manesar. This, officials said, will pave the way for setting claims of over 3,500 home buyers and plot owners, who were stuck after the Supreme Court vested the ownership of land with the government agency instead of the builders from whom they had purchased the property.

The Supreme Court in March, 2018 had scrapped the acquisition of land by Haryana government and subsequent land deals of around 700 acres carried out by developers, but it had vested ownership of the land with HSIIDC and HSVP.

Subsequently, around 3,600 buyers had submitted claims for refunds or possession of flats and plots to the HSIIDC.

To resolve the claims of these buyers, the industrial agency on August 14 submitted plans whereby it has said that allottees seeking refund of their money shall be reimbursed within three months from the date permission is given by enforcement directorate, which is investigating this matter. The authority also stated in the affidavit submitted to the court that the sites, which don’t have third party claims, would be put on auction by September 30. “The auction purchaser will be given shortest possible time to develop the project and handover possession to allottees,” it said.

The plan said the properties which fall vacant after payment of refunds will be put on auction and an average price will be discovered at which the rest of the buyers will be offered properties. In case of land, which is vacant but has third party claims, the claims will be settled after approval from enforcement directorate. In lands which have construction, site shall be auctioned and new developer shall be asked to offer developed plots to claimants seeking possession. The unlicensed land shall be planned, developed and sold in phase wise manner.

Priya Sardhana, general manager, HSIIDC, Manesar said that their objective is to settle the claims of the buyers at the earliest. “We are trying our best to ensure that claims of the buyers are settled and they get their money or properties,” she said.

The homebuyers, however, said they were not impressed by the proposal submitted by the authority as there was no timeline/deadline for the development and possession handover which could would mean another cycle of endless wait once construction starts.

“HSIIDC wants to offer homes at current market price, which could be double or triple the price committed to by the builder ten years ago. Buyers bought their floors for Rs 30-35 lakhs, but under the new scheme it might cost them up to Rs 60 lakhs. We are not happy with this proposal and the authorities need to come out with a plan that is buyer friendly instead of trying to profit at their cost,” said Naresh Jindal, president, ABW Manesar Allottee Welfare Society.

The acquisition notice of around 700 acres of land was issued by Haryana government in 2004. The land deals were carried out between 2004 and 2007 but these were challenged by land owners in the court.