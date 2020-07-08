Sections
HSVP builds wall at Khandsa alongside Badshahpur drain to prevent accidents

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:58 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

To ensure that there is no reverse flow in Badshahpur drain at Khandsa during the monsoon and to prevent any accident along a 30-meter sretch which is still incomplete, the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has built a wall along the stretch on both sides.

HSVP constructed the 28-km long Badshahpur drain as a box-type concrete structure to prevent waterlogging. However, a 30 metre stretch in the Khandsa village could not be built due to legal dispute over acquisition of some land.

On June 20, when they had inspected the area, officials said they found iron bars were protruding out from the under-construction drain that posed a threat to anyone walking alongside it.

“The work on the walls started on June 23 and it has been completed. This safety wall will ensure that water does not get collected there and prevent people or vehicles accidentally falling into the drain during rains,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP.



The Badshahpur drain originates from Ghata village and brings monsoon water that collects at the Ghata dam to the Najafgarh drain passing through the city.

To ensure that the water does not flow back and flood the Hero Honda Chowk, officials said that a pump with high capacity was installed at the location to ensure that the water flowed towards the Najafgarh drain. In 2018, Hero Honda Chowk underpass was submerged after the drain at Khandsa started flowing the other way forcing road closure for four days.

In a recent stock taking meeting of different civic agencies, Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, Gurugram also said that heavy water pumps have been installed at this and several other locations to ensure no waterlogging takes place.

