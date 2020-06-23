HSVP employee tests positive for Covid, first case reported in the authority

An employee of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) who worked in the land acquisition department of the authority in its office in Sector 14, in Gurugram, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday evening following which the authority officials have decided to get the entire building sanitised. This is the first Covid-19 case to be reported from HSVP.

All employees who had come in contact with the Covid-positive employee have been asked to observe self-quarantine and get tested for the infection, officials said.“The authority will also try to get Covid-19 tests conducted for employees who show symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI),” said HSVP administrator, Jitender Yadav, on Tuesday.

HSVP officials said they have also issued directions to all the staff members and visitors to wear masks and observe all social distancing norms.

“I have also discussed the matter with the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and requested him to get the entire office building sanitized soon. The employees have been asked to strictly observe social distancing norms,” Yadav said.

The affected employee, officials said, is a resident of Delhi, and had been coming to work daily from the national capital.

Yadav said all employees who had come in contact with the employee who tested positive to come to work only after they test negative for Covid-19. A few days ago, the affected employee had attended a meeting in which senior of the authority officials were present.