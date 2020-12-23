HSVP gets approval for auto market in Sector 10

After a long delay, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally got approval for setting up an auto market in Sector 10 of the city. The project will be developed over 32 acres of land, which is free of encroachment and it will have shops and repair areas for vehicles. The market will have bays for large and small vehicles, where these can repaired without causing any traffic congestion, said HSVP officials.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, said that they have got an in-principal approval for the auto market and the broad contours of the project have been finalised. This will help in executing the project in a short time, said Yadav. “There would be shops for auto parts owners, workshops and other such services in the market. Adequate space will be made available so that the roads are not encroached on. The revised plan for the market has been submitted by department of town and country planning and it is being sent to headquarters for approval,” said Yadav.

The market will have a single entry and exit and the roads will be of 24 metres and 18 metres in width. It is being designed in such a manner that vehicles can move with ease, said officials. The market will also be self-sustaining with adequate amenities so that there is minimum impact on the adjoining residential areas, they added.

Yadav said that they have identified auto shops and spare parts owners on Sheetla Mata Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and Old Jail Complex, who will be initially given an opportunity to own shops in the auto market. “The presence of so many shops and workshops on these roads leads to congestion. Shifting to the auto market will help in reducing these problems,” said Yadav.

The department, however, still has not figured out the rate at which these shops would be allotted to the auto traders but it is expected that they would be given an incentive in price to ensure that they shift to the market.

The auto market in Gurugram has been delayed by almost two decades and the project was originally planned to come up on a 55-acre plot in Sector 10. It remained stuck due to encroachment and litigation, said officials. The issue has been raised by CAG in its report on 2015 and it was also raised subsequently in the state assembly.

Yadav, however, said that this time the plan was concrete and would be executed on the ground in next six months.