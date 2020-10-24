Sections
HSVP mega auction postponed till October 27

The mega auction of commercial and residential plots by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP), which was scheduled for October 23, would now be held on October 27. HSVP...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The mega auction of commercial and residential plots by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP), which was scheduled for October 23, would now be held on October 27. HSVP officials said that due to technical glitches, the auction was postponed. However, they said that the auction scheduled to be held on Tuesday would allow only already registered bidders to participate No new entries would be allowed.

The authority has listed around 40 commercial and residential properties in the auction, which are spread across Gurugram and Rewari. Prime properties like malls, office sites, commercial towers, nursing homes and clinics are listed in the auction and they would be put on block.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP said that the auction was postponed due to back-end problems with the website. “The auction was postponed due to technical glitches in the e-auction portal and bids, if any, made on October 23 would stand cancelled. Only those bidders who had deposited the earnest money and registered on the portal will be allowed,” said Kalia.

As per details shared by HSVP, the authority has put on auction two large commercial sites, one site for a mall and two other sites for office towers in Sector 29. The reserved price of these properties alone is around ₹1,200 crore and the authority expects to earn around ₹2,000 crore from this auction. Kalia said that Sector 29 was one of the best commercial sectors in the city with an easy access to national highways and the international airport in Delhi. Therefore the properties commanded a huge premium.

“In the last four auctions, we managed to sell properties worth ₹250 crore and this auction is certainly going to help us raise more funds,” he said.

The auction is being held as HSVP is facing a major financial crisis due to loans taken by the authority. The mandate from headquarters in Chandigarh and the state government is to monetise the assets of the authority to generate funds and reduce the debt burden, said officials.

