Sections
Home / Gurugram / HSVP office submerged due to waterlogging

HSVP office submerged due to waterlogging

The office of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in sector 14 was flooded on Thursday following the rain. It blocked entry of employees who were forced to return as the...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The office of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in sector 14 was flooded on Thursday following the rain. It blocked entry of employees who were forced to return as the water could be pumped out only by afternoon.

The office of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) located on the ground floor behind the HSVP office too was flooded.

HSVP officials, when asked about the matter said that a flyover is being constructed at Atul Kataria Chowk as a result of which the drainage has been blocked and construction is also being carried out in front of their office, which led to waterlogging as all channel were blocked.

Satpal Dahiya, section engineer, HSVP said, “Directions have been issued to ensure that this kind of situation does not arise again.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
India must focus on digital infrastructure, data protection laws
Aug 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Digital archives keep track of lost websites, lapsed domain names from the early years
Aug 13, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.