HSVP plans for online auction of commercial and residential plots in mid-July

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:03 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has identified 163 commercial plots, 137 residential plots and 27 institutional plots across the city for a proposed auction, which the authority plans to hold in the middle of July.

This is the first online auction to be held for residential plots after a gap of almost two years as they were put on hold due to legal issues. A meeting of the chief administrator of HSVP with other administrators and estate officers across the state would be held on June 25. The officials are likely to discuss various issues relating to the online auction for approval.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, said that a committee has been formed to identify and vet the plots that shall be put on auction so that the possession can be handed over to the owners at the earliest. “This exercise has already begun and we plan to hold the first auction next month once the proposal is approved,” he said.

In Gurugram, the authority has identified a total of 163 commercial plots in sectors 4,5,7, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 14, 15 Part 1 and 2 for the auction. These commercial plots include booths, kiosks and shops-cum-commercial offices in the markets developed by the HSVP.



The authority has also identified 26 institutional sites for schools that include two high schools, eight primary schools and 15 nurseries spread across the city.

Additionally, 137 residential plots spread across various HSVP sectors have also been identified and verified so that these can be included in the auction. The rates of these plots would be range between ₹50,000 per sq metre to ₹90,000 sq metre depending upon the location, said officials.

As per the directions issued by chief administrator, the authority will discuss the proposals with regards to plots available in residential, commercial and institutional categories that are available for auction in the meeting on June 25. The authority will discuss the steps taken by HSVP officials to remove the illegal encroachments from their respective jurisdictions.

For years now, the HSVP has been suffering from a crippling financial crisis due the large compensation amounts being paid to the land owners in the form of enhancements. The authority now plans to monetise its land assets spread across the city and the state to improve its financial condition.

According to HSVP officials, the list of plots would be uploaded on its website. The officials will fix a date for auction and invite allottees to apply online and submit their bids on the day of the auction.

Applicants who want to participate in this auction, will be required to apply through an online registration process. Submission of applications can be made through the official website of the authority.

