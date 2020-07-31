Sections
Home / Gurugram / HSVP prepares a list of 294 oustees, one more in the works

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is preparing lists of oustees and residential plots under its possession to ensure the early allotment of plots to applicants under the oustee quota. The exercise will also enable the authority to seek permission from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has barred it from auctioning plots unless the process of allotment to the oustees is completed.

A oustee is a person whose land has been acquired for the construction of roads or other infrastructure projects. As per the HSVP policy, the oustee is entitled to a plot in lieu of the one that has been acquired from him by the authority. In 2018, a land owner, whose land was acquired by the HSVP, filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, complaining that the authority was selling away its plot but not allotting the same to the oustees. Following the petition, the court directed the authority to first complete the process of allotting plots to the oustees before auctioning the remaining ones.

HSVP officials said that they have already identified 294 oustees in estate office -1 while a similar exercise is being carried out in estate office- 2, which will ensure that claims of oustees are settled before plots can be auctioned.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer-I, said that information pertaining to the oustees and their claims have been compiled on a sector-wise basis and these would be sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh. “These reports once approved will be submitted in the court, which is hearing currently the matter,” he said.



As per details shared by Gogia, 294 applicants have applied for plots under the oustee quota in sectors 4,5,6,7, 7 extension, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 12A, 14, 15 parts 1 and 2, 17, 21, 23, 23A.

Officials said that HSVP was planning to auction the residential plots under its possession in the coming months and this was the reason that they wanted to settle the claims of the oustees at the earliest.

As reported by HT earlier, the authority has been facing an acute cash crunch and pressure of repaying loans for a while, and, as such, has decided to sell some of its commercial and residential plots to generate revenue. The authority is facing a loan burden of ₹20,000 crore, which were taken to pay off the landowners as enhancement charges. The authority has recently conducted an auction and managed to garner ₹14 crore by selling five commercial sites across various sectors in the city.

