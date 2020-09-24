Sections
HSVP shortlists 116 applicants for plots amid protest by land owners

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday shortlisted 122 applicants for allotment of plots under the oustees quota amid protests from land owners whose claims were rejected due to policy issues.

HSVP officials said the plots will be allotted after a further screening. The applicants were called on Thursday at HSVP estate office II for draw of lots. It was, however, not held due to the protest.

As per details shared by the HSVP officials, 622 landowners had applied for plots under the oustees quota as their land had been acquired for development. Only 116 were only found eligible.

“The reason for the rejection of these claims is that, as per policy, only those who had over 75% land acquired were eligible for plots. Also, as per the directions of a high court order, the legal heirs of land owners cannot be considered for allotment of plots under this quota,” said Vivek Kalia, estate officer II.



Kalia, however, said that the claims of shortlisted applicants will be further screened and they would be allotted plots at the earliest. “There were some landowners who expressed resentment as their claims were rejected but we have taken written submission from them in this regard and we will look into their issues. The final decision will be taken as per the oustees policy and directions of the court and it would satisfy all the stakeholders,” said Kalia.

HSVP officials said that the process of shortlisting the applicants was carried out from 11 am to 2.30 pm. “The entire process of shortlisting was carried out as per rules. Shortlisted applicants would be allotted plots after completion of formalities,” said Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator.

The landowners, however, said that their claims were being rejected on frivolous reasons and they would approach the Punjab and Haryana court against these arbitrary decisions. “When the applications were called, no such conditions were mentioned and years after acquiring our land and two years after seeking applications, the authority is now rejecting our rightful claim,” said a landowner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity

