Sections
Home / Gurugram / HSVP starts demolition of tilted buildings; locals complain of slow pace

HSVP starts demolition of tilted buildings; locals complain of slow pace

Officials of Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Saturday commenced the demolition of buildings in sectors 27, 46 and 47 that had tilted precariously on Thursday,...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:21 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Officials of Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Saturday commenced the demolition of buildings in sectors 27, 46 and 47 that had tilted precariously on Thursday, following a spell of heavy rainfall a day prior.

In Sector 27 — where a four-storey building, along with the stilts on which it was built, tilted dangerously due to rains — a group of around 15 labourers was deployed to demolish the top floor, said Jaswant Kumar, HSVP official, who is in charge of the area. “The demolition process of the building has started and labourers are working on it. We are monitoring the process constantly. The owner will have to bear the cost of demolition,” said Kumar.

Local residents meanwhile said that the demolition should be expedited to reduce the threat to the buildings in neighbourhood. “We have called in a crane, which has a boom of 60 feet. We have tied it to the safety jackets of the labourers so that in case the building collapses, there is no danger to the workers. The plan is to first demolish the top two storeys of the structure. Thereafter, a special crane would be brought in and efforts would be made to stabilise the remaining structure,” said Rajesh Khangwal, a local resident and a civil contractor, who, along with others, installed iron girders alongside the building to prevent it from sudden collapse.

Meanwhile, in Sector 46, residents complained that the pace of demolition was slow and this was causing problem to neighbours who had to shift for security reasons. RK Yadav, president, Sector 46 RWA, said that 21 families had shifted due to the threat posed by the titled building. “The pace of demolition is slow and the authorities should expedite the process. Otherwise it would take a lot of time to remove these structures,” he said.



Dharmvir Puniya, whose house is located just 30 feet from the tilted structure, said that poor storm water drainage and waterlogging had damaged the building. “The pace of demolition is slow. Only five to six per cent of the structure has been demolished so far. This is a four-storey building. At this speed, it will take a month to demolish it,” he added.

In Sector 47, Mohd Ali, sub divisional engineer, HSVP, said that the work on demolition had started on Friday itself and they have managed to demolish the top of the tilted structure. “The labourers were able to demolish the top lintel and work is being carried out with adequate precautions. The threat to neighbouring structures has now been reduced, and the remaining demolition will be carried out in a couple of days,” he said.

The structures in sectors 27, 46 and 47 had tilted dangerously after two days of heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday in the city. Around 30 families from neighbouring structures have shifted to safer places because of these incidents, said locals. The HSVP has formed a committee to probe these incidents and recommend preventive action.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP assembly passes bill to recover damages from protestors
Aug 22, 2020 23:53 IST
With over 70k cases, India’s tally crosses 3 million mark
Aug 22, 2020 23:53 IST
PM holds meet to boost Indian toys’ manufacturing
Aug 22, 2020 23:52 IST
Record surge in Chandigarh tricity as 355 more test Covid +ve
Aug 22, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.