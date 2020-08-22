HSVP starts demolition of tilted buildings; locals complain of slow pace

Officials of Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Saturday commenced the demolition of buildings in sectors 27, 46 and 47 that had tilted precariously on Thursday, following a spell of heavy rainfall a day prior.

In Sector 27 — where a four-storey building, along with the stilts on which it was built, tilted dangerously due to rains — a group of around 15 labourers was deployed to demolish the top floor, said Jaswant Kumar, HSVP official, who is in charge of the area. “The demolition process of the building has started and labourers are working on it. We are monitoring the process constantly. The owner will have to bear the cost of demolition,” said Kumar.

Local residents meanwhile said that the demolition should be expedited to reduce the threat to the buildings in neighbourhood. “We have called in a crane, which has a boom of 60 feet. We have tied it to the safety jackets of the labourers so that in case the building collapses, there is no danger to the workers. The plan is to first demolish the top two storeys of the structure. Thereafter, a special crane would be brought in and efforts would be made to stabilise the remaining structure,” said Rajesh Khangwal, a local resident and a civil contractor, who, along with others, installed iron girders alongside the building to prevent it from sudden collapse.

Meanwhile, in Sector 46, residents complained that the pace of demolition was slow and this was causing problem to neighbours who had to shift for security reasons. RK Yadav, president, Sector 46 RWA, said that 21 families had shifted due to the threat posed by the titled building. “The pace of demolition is slow and the authorities should expedite the process. Otherwise it would take a lot of time to remove these structures,” he said.

Dharmvir Puniya, whose house is located just 30 feet from the tilted structure, said that poor storm water drainage and waterlogging had damaged the building. “The pace of demolition is slow. Only five to six per cent of the structure has been demolished so far. This is a four-storey building. At this speed, it will take a month to demolish it,” he added.

In Sector 47, Mohd Ali, sub divisional engineer, HSVP, said that the work on demolition had started on Friday itself and they have managed to demolish the top of the tilted structure. “The labourers were able to demolish the top lintel and work is being carried out with adequate precautions. The threat to neighbouring structures has now been reduced, and the remaining demolition will be carried out in a couple of days,” he said.

The structures in sectors 27, 46 and 47 had tilted dangerously after two days of heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday in the city. Around 30 families from neighbouring structures have shifted to safer places because of these incidents, said locals. The HSVP has formed a committee to probe these incidents and recommend preventive action.