HSVP to auction 85 commercial properties on Friday

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:59 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

To monetise its properties in various parts of the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has listed 85 such commercial properties for auction on Friday.

These properties include booths, double storey shops, shopping and office complexes spread across estate office 1 and 2. HSVP officials said that these properties are at prime locations and they expect it to generate around ₹100 crore in revenue.

The success of the auctions is crucial as HSVP is facing an acute financial crisis with large loans to pay for land acquisition and enhancements.

The properties in the estate office I listed for auction fall in sectors 4, 5, 7 extension, 9, 9A, 10A, 15 part one and two, sector 21 and those located on the jail land. The properties listed in estate office II are located sector 38, 39, 45 and 56. The base price of commercial spaces in estate office 1 has been fixed ₹3.5 crore, while in estate office II, it is ₹4.5 crore.



Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 1 said, “We hope to sell these properties at prime locations. In the mean time, the auction of residential plots is still on hold pending a court decision. We are preparing a list of plots that would be reserved for those whose land have been acquired and thereafter, we shall seek permission to sell the remaining plots.”

HSVP in June had said that it had identified 163 commercial plots, 137 residential plots and 27 institutional plots that would be put on auction. The authority has also identified 26 sites for schools that include two high schools, eight primary schools and 15 nurseries that would be put on the block.

