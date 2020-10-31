HSVP to clear payments by November 15 to facilitate road construction in developing sectors

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to remove all the bottlenecks for the construction of roads in the developing sectors of the city that has remained stuck for different reasons, including non-payment of compensation and a delay in the announcement of awards for payments.

HSVP officials said that the deadline for making payments and announcements of awards has been fixed for November 15. The decision follows a meeting the authority held with different agencies, including the GMDA, which is responsible for the construction of road networks in the developing sectors. The issue of road networks in developing sectors has been repeatedly raised by both the residents of these sectors as well as by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had asked the agencies concerned to expedite the construction of these roads.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, on Friday, said that it had been decided to make payments and announcements of awards for the lands which have been acquired by the authority for construction of roads. “We will resolve all pending issues by November 15 pertaining to the payment of compensation or removal of other impediments,” said Yadav.

HSVP officials said that a final decision on these matters will ensure that at least six important roads in the new sectors will become operational after hindrances are removed.

Officials said that they have finalised the payment of ₹20 lakh, which will be paid to property owners, whose houses have been acquired for Sector 68/70 road. An award for acquisition of these properties will be announced before November 17, they said.

Likewise, the authority will ensure the fast-tracking of the compensation for the owners of houses falling in sectors 71/72, 71/73 and 73/74 dividing roads, for which a payment of ₹36.50 lakh has been finalised.

The authority will also make payment to owners in Begumpur Khatola, whose structures are falling on the alignment of Sector 73/74 dividing road.

To expedite the construction of road in Sector 68/69 road, the authority has also decided to ensure payment of around ₹70 lakh to residents of Nurpur Jharsa village. To facilitate the construction of another key road in Sector 77/78, the HSVP has decided to pay compensation for structures to the landowners so that work on road can be completed.

Yadav said that with resolution of these issues, the work on these sector roads will be completed soon. “The movement of residents will become easier once these roads become operational,” he said.