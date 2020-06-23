HSVP to initiate action against illegal commercial encroachments

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to take action against illegal vends, kiosks and other such commercial encroachments in the plots owned by the authority. Officials said that the decision was taken after complaints were lodged by concerned residents that milk booths and other such illegal vends had been set up in various HSVP plots without taking due permission from the authority.

According to officials a survey has revealed that there are at least two dozen such booths across various sectors, such as 27, 28, 30, 31, 42, 43, 45, 47, 51 and 52. These booths and vends are being identified and soon action would be taken against them, said HSVP officials privy to the matter.

HS Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, said that no encroachment on the authority’s land would be allowed and strict action will be taken against such establishments. Earlier, the authority had taken action against similar encroachments in Sector 29, where people were found to be using HSVP land to run illegal commercial operations.

According to HSVP officials, several city residents have lodged complaints against such illegal encroachments, especially in the green belts of the city.

The chief administrator of HSVP will also hold a meeting with officials on June 25 to discuss various measures that have been taken in their respective jurisdictions to remove illegal encroachments and ensure the security of properties owned by the authority, said officials. “Several illegal vends and kiosks have been identified across the city and action is being initiated against them,” said Jakhar.