Huda shopkeepers make hay as others await RWA nod, suffer from staff crunch

The city gave a mixed response to the resumption of non-essential economic activity on Monday as some standalone shops, Huda markets, salons etc opened to roaring business under police vigil. While some chose to keep their operations suspended because of proximity of hot spots, others were forced to keep their shutters down because of labour issues caused by Covid lockdown-fuelled migration and sealing of Delhi-Gurugram borders. However, many standalone shops in residential areas said they did not know about the order since the district administration issued it late at night, and they have to take permission from RWAs.

Of all the shops that opened on Monday, those selling stationary, electrical appliances, grooming salons, dry cleaners, to name some, were most visited in Huda markets of Sectors 15, 31, and 56.

“People from nearby areas visited the market in large numbers on Monday and did a lot of shopping. Electrical goods, stationery items and other item of daily need were in high demand,” said Sumit Bhatnagar, a member of the Sector 56 Huda market association.

For many residents, this was also the first time they could buy air-conditioners (AC) and coolers.

“My family had moved into a new house in December last year. We did not feel the need to buy an AC at the time and thought we will purchase it before the summer starts. Unfortunately, the lockdown came at a time when the temperatures had just started rising. On Monday, when I came to know that an electric appliance store had opened in Sector 56, I purchased two ACs,” DLF 5 resident Vardaan Agarwal said.

At the Sector 31 HUDA market, residents could be seen picking up food deliveries or placing orders for takeaways, as restaurants continue to stay shut.

At the Sector 15 HUDA market, such was the rush at a sweet store that had remained semi-operational since March 25, their staff said that they sold more items in a single day than the entire 40-day period.

“Today there was a huge surge in orders and takeaways. We had more than 200 customers today,” said a staff member of Sham Sweets in Sector 15 HUDA market.

POLICE CAUTIOUS

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that they have deployed a team of about 20 police personnel and a health worker in each market to ensure shopkeepers to follow the necessary safety guidelines.

“We have deployed police officials across markets in the city to ensure people follow physical distancing norms and wear masks all the time. We want to ensure people do not start misusing the safety measures and use the convenience of shops being open cautiously,” he said.

Akil added that they have given 100 face masks to each police team so they can give it to those found moving without masks. “Hand sanitisers and gloves are also been kept in all police vehicles,” the top cop said, adding that each team is also carrying a thermal scanner to check suspected persons.

The administration’s order on Sunday night said that standalone shops, Huda markets, shops in residential areas, salon and parlours can resume operations between 7am-7pm. The order further stated that shops in malls and high-footfall areas such as Sadar Bazar, and Galleria Market will continue to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

SELF-IMPOSED CAUTION

However, all non-essential shops remained closed in areas near hot spots, such as the Sector 14 HUDA market, after the local RWA, which is also the supervisor of the market decided against implementing the administration’s relaxation.

“We decided against opening any new shops in the market on Monday as we learnt that cases of Covid-19 have increased in Rajeev Nagar and Dundahera, which are close by. We, hence, requested the shopkeepers to cooperate with us and to keep the shops closed for another 14 days to ensure safety of all,” HS Nanda, President of Sector 14 RWA, said.

However, in some areas like Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok 1, shop keepers and association did not know about the order. “We only came to know about the administration’s order Monday afternoon from news reports. The shopkeepers are desperate to restart business. We will start operations from Tuesday,” said Tej Singh, president of Vyapar Kendra association in Sushant Lok 1.

STAFF WOES

Information aside, many business owners were hit by lack of available workers, with most of their staff either residing in Delhi or having returned to their native places amidst the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

“Due to the restrictions at the Delhi border, the administration’s permission to open hair salons was of no use. Most of my staff members live in Delhi,” said Ashok Kumar, owner of a parlour and saloon in Qutab Plaza said.

“Almost all my staff has returned to Bihar. I only opened the store today for two hours to clean it,” said Aditya Yadav, a resident of Kanahi village who sells car accessories and services automobiles in Sector 43.

STANDALONE SHOPS AWAIT RWA NOD

Owners of a few standalone shops located in residential areas, meanwhile, said that they were waiting for the local RWAs to grant them entry and hence could not resume operations on Monday.

“My shop is located inside a condominium in Sector 50. Even though I wanted to start operations, the RWA told me to wait until further directions. After much deliberation on Monday evening they told me I can resume operations from Tuesday,” said Rishav Rai, a resident of Sector 51.