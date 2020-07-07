Sections
Illegal arms manufacturing unit unearthed in Nuh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:09 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

In a major crackdown on illegal weapons, the Nuh police on Sunday unearthed an alleged manufacturing unit in Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh.

The police said they recovered raw material for over 500 countrymade pistols and seized three countrymade pistols. The unit allegedly manufactured rifles, pistols, revolvers, double-barrel shotguns, semi-finished arms and cartridges besides other tools used to make them.

Narender Bijarnia, the superintendent of police, Nuh, said that assistant sub-inspector Ajit Singh of crime investigation agency and the station house officer of Ferozepur Jhirka informed him regarding the manufacture of illegal arms and ammunition in Bhakroji village, following which they formed 10 teams. “The teams raided the unit on the outskirts of the village. The suspects had been manufacturing illegal arms and ammunition in the unit for over three years. An informer told us that if we raided the place, we could arrest over 10 persons from the spot. Thereafter, we conducted a surprise raid on Sunday, but the suspects fled the spot as soon as we got there,” he said.

Bijarnia said they had identified other locations in Nuh where such illegal arm manufacturing units are set up.



The weapons manufactured in these units are sold in Haryana and the National Capital Region, which includes Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, Bijarnia said.

“Most of the gangs busted in the past few months had bought weapons from people in Nuh. We started connecting the dots—from where these gangs bought weapons and whom they supplied to. We were keeping a strict vigil across the district,” Bijarnia said.

The Nuh police are preparing a database of recently busted gangs, and the weapons recovered from them, they said.

Bijarnia said that the average price of each of the weapons ranged between ₹5,000 and ₹35,000. “The arms maker would increase the price depending on the demand and urgency shown by the criminals at the time of procurement. These people specialised in making countrymade pistols,” he said.

