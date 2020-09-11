Illegal call centre busted in Gurugram; 4 held

The police busted an illegal call centre, operating from the basement of a guest house in Sushant Lok-1, that was allegedly duping people, especially those in English-speaking countries, under the garb of providing them with technical support. A raid lasting for several hours was conducted on early Friday morning and four people, including the owner, were arrested, said the police. At least 20 employees were let off after questioning.

According to the police, the intelligence unit had received a tip-off that an illegal call centre was operating from the premises behind Galleria Market. A patrolling party of policemen took a round of the area and raided the premises around 1.30am. The police said, in the basement, 23 men and five women were found making calls, in a western accent, to potential customers abroad and offering them technical support services.

During questioning, the employees allegedly said that they had been working on the directions of four individuals, identified as Manu Singh Tanwar, Arun Singh, Pushpendra Singh and Pankaj Yadav. Manu Singh, who earlier had a liquor business in Bhiwani, was the owner, and along with the other three aides, he started the operations. The police said Manu paid ₹15,000 per month to his aides, along with some incentives.

The police said the accused persons were unable to furnish the documents required for running a call centre such as a licence from department of telecommunications, company registration, source of customers, and mode of payment.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The probe has found that the accused targeted people mainly in the US. They used voice-over internet protocol (VoIP) calls to dupe people into paying for technical support services. One computer, which had all the data, has been seized and a probe has been initiated.”

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said the accused used to send an email to potential victims with fake pop-up error messages stating that a malware had infected their computer systems and if not rectified immediately, their personal and financial data would be compromised.

“The pop-up messages would lock the user’s browser and repeated warnings such as “malicious malware detected” and “personal information is not safe” would flash on the user’s screen. In panic, the users would contact the helpline number mentioned on the screen. The calls were answered by call centre agents, who use fake aliases, and claimed to be from ‘Best Buy’ chain of stores. The user was asked to install a bogus paid application for a fee ranging between $100 and $3,000. The fee was taken in the form of gift cards from iTunes or Amazon,” said a police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections 66 D and 75 of the Information Technology(IT) Act at Sector 29 police station on Friday, said the police.

Last week, in a joint raid of police and state crime branch, an illegal call centre, operating from a basement in Udyog Vihar Phase 4 was busted. The accused allegedly misled job seekers by falsely promising jobs and in return charged a registration fee from them.