Illegal call centre promising false job offers busted in Gurugram

The city police on Friday night busted an illegal call centre, operating from a basement in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 that allegedly duped and misled job seekers by falsely promising them jobs and charging a registration fee from them. The police said a joint raid was conducted by a team of state crime branch and the Udyog Vihar police station, following which an FIR was registered against the main suspect, the mastermind running the business, on Saturday.

Four employees of the call centre were questioned by the police while the alleged mastermind, whose name has been withheld by the police, managed to escape before the raid. The police have seized several computers, laptops and hard disks from the centre and have initiated a probe.

A police official from the state crime branch, requesting anonymity, said, “During investigation of a similar case in June 2019, a suspect, identified as Naveen Kumar, was arrested for luring job seekers by making fictitious claims of getting them placements in leading companies and charging a recruitment fee from them. The suspect was taken on a five-day remand last week, and based on the inputs, the raid was conducted in Udyog Vihar Phase 4 in Sector 18.”

The police said four employees, who were detained, told the police that their job was to “cold call” unemployed people and offer them a subscription, which would help them land a job.

Satbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Udyog Vihar police station, said, “Preliminary probe has found that the call centre charged ₹6,899 per person as a fee for registration on their job portal and promised them premium jobs to unsuspecting unemployed persons. They said that some seniors had shared with them a database of unemployed people over email, which they used for “cold calls”. The employees were let off after questioning. The prime suspect, who was running the company, escaped from the spot.”

The police said the suspect also offered to “spruce up” the resumes of people with the promise of landing interviews at IT firms. The employees failed to produce any licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for running the call centre.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections 66 b, 66 c and 66 D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Udyog Vihar police station on Saturday, said the police.