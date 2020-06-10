IMFL likely to get cheaper in Gurugram from Thursday, beer to remain expensive

Liquor vendors in the city are likely to reduce the price of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Thursday after the Delhi excise department withdrew its 70% ‘special corona fee’ levied on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Liquor vend owners said they will have to reduce prices for IMFL, failing which people may start buying liquor from Delhi and subsequently, affecting their businesses.

The prices for liquor increased by up to 40% across the district on May 6, when the liquor vends reopened. Since Haryana does not have MRP on liquor bottles, shopkeepers were selling liquor for higher prices than usual.

Shop owners said IMFL will get cheaper but beer will remain expensive, as the price had been increased by almost 40% due to multiple factors. “The city cannot compete with the beer prices in Delhi with the current excise duty and policy,” said Deepak Kumar, who is managing a liquor vend at Sector 51 said.

He said that price of high-end whiskeys will reduce from ₹3,400-₹4,000 to around ₹2,500, while bottles costing ₹1,000 would now be sold for ₹800.

HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said that due to the competition with the neighbouring national capital, liquor vendors are likely to reduce the liquor price. “The prices have to be competitive. Else, the state will suffer huge revenue losses,” he said

The excise department charges a Covid cess of ₹10-₹30 on each bottle. The minimum retail sale price is inclusive of this cess. The shopkeepers, however, increased the prices to make a quick buck.

The Haryana government on March 26 had decided to temporarily shut liquor vends across the state as part of its preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.