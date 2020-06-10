Sections
Home / Gurugram / IMFL likely to get cheaper in Gurugram from Thursday, beer to remain expensive

IMFL likely to get cheaper in Gurugram from Thursday, beer to remain expensive

Liquor vendors in the city are likely to reduce the price of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Thursday after the Delhi excise department withdrew its 70% ‘special...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:58 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

Liquor vendors in the city are likely to reduce the price of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Thursday after the Delhi excise department withdrew its 70% ‘special corona fee’ levied on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Liquor vend owners said they will have to reduce prices for IMFL, failing which people may start buying liquor from Delhi and subsequently, affecting their businesses.

The prices for liquor increased by up to 40% across the district on May 6, when the liquor vends reopened. Since Haryana does not have MRP on liquor bottles, shopkeepers were selling liquor for higher prices than usual.

Shop owners said IMFL will get cheaper but beer will remain expensive, as the price had been increased by almost 40% due to multiple factors. “The city cannot compete with the beer prices in Delhi with the current excise duty and policy,” said Deepak Kumar, who is managing a liquor vend at Sector 51 said.



He said that price of high-end whiskeys will reduce from ₹3,400-₹4,000 to around ₹2,500, while bottles costing ₹1,000 would now be sold for ₹800.

HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said that due to the competition with the neighbouring national capital, liquor vendors are likely to reduce the liquor price. “The prices have to be competitive. Else, the state will suffer huge revenue losses,” he said

The excise department charges a Covid cess of ₹10-₹30 on each bottle. The minimum retail sale price is inclusive of this cess. The shopkeepers, however, increased the prices to make a quick buck.

The Haryana government on March 26 had decided to temporarily shut liquor vends across the state as part of its preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University to take strict action against fake news being circulated around examinations
Jun 11, 2020 00:49 IST
‘Missing’ woman found dead in hospital toilet
Jun 11, 2020 00:41 IST
No touching, please: Decades-old Sukhna Lake akhada being tilled back to life in Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2020 00:40 IST
Is BMC mishandling Covid-19 bodies?
Jun 11, 2020 00:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.