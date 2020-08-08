In 2-day campaign, MCG to educate people on wearing masks instead of penalising them

The municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to not penalise those not wearing a mask in public on Monday and Tuesday and instead provide them with one.

The measure is part of a campaign to sensitise the public about safety measures amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This is following a direction from the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in this regard on Saturday.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh clarified that the campaign should not be considered as a licence to not wear a mask.

“Besides attempting to instil the habit of wearing masks in residents, we are also looking at the two-day campaign to identify locations where the violation is rampant. Using this data we will send our teams following the end of the campaign, to such spots accordingly and fine people in bulk. Our main objective is to curb the spread of coronavirus and thus MCG is engaged in various measures towards this cause,” said commissioner Singh.

The order from the ULB read: “The violators should be thoroughly educated to understand the benefits and compulsion of wearing masks in the interest of their own safety and the safety of others who come in their contact, for prevention of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Wide publicity should be carried out for these two days to inculcate the habit of wearing masks and its benefits should be explained through munadi (beating of drums in public spaces) as well.”

It directed the MCG to constitute teams for issuing high penalty for those who violate the mask rule after the culmination of the two-day campaign.

As per the ULB’s order, MCG has to submit them a “compliance” report once the campaign ends.

Usually, MCG fines people ₹500 for mask violation and gives them five masks on the spot. ULB, however, has directed the civic body to distribute only one cloth face mask to a violator and also extended them the option of dispensing disposable masks if sufficient stock of cloth masks is not available.

As per MCG’s sector 42 central store data, where the civic body stores all coronavirus-related items, on Saturday, MCG had a stock of over 153,000 masks, of which only 30,000 were cloth masks.

In an order on July 17, ULB had directed all municipal corporations across Haryana to procure cotton cloth masks from self-help groups and distribute five masks instead of one during the issuance of a fine.