Sections
Home / Gurugram / In Dundahera outbreak zone, commuters flout rules at will

In Dundahera outbreak zone, commuters flout rules at will

The district administration’s plan of intensive Covid-19 testing along with strict curbs on movement of people in eight large outbreak regions (LORs) of the city for 15...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:43 IST

By Pavneet Singh Chadha,

The district administration’s plan of intensive Covid-19 testing along with strict curbs on movement of people in eight large outbreak regions (LORs) of the city for 15 days, seems to have fallen flat in Dundahera.

The enforcement of guidelines in Dundahera, one of the eight large outbreak areas, remained lax on Thursday with locals trespassing barricades in certain designated lanes in the area. Shops remained open and people continued to move freely with little care for the norms in place.

According to a list issued by the district administration last week, four areas — Udyog Vihar police station road, Aggarwal Sweets lane, community centre street, Vishal Mega Mart street — in Dundahera ward number 4, had been listed among the large outbreak regions. Padav Chowk was also among the list of areas where police deployment was suggested. Over 90 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Dundahera since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Thursday, at the community centre street, no barricading was found with some residents claiming that commuters had removed the barricading on Tuesday itself, the day it was put up, to facilitate movement of vehicles. In the lane adjacent to Vishal Mega Mart, several shops selling utensils remained open, with people often spotted jumping over the barricades, which had been partially removed. People trespassed the bamboo obstacles in the lane next to Aggarwal sweets as well. Locals said that some of these lanes had been barricaded from one side only, leaving the other entry/exit point open for movement. Apart from the check point outside Udyog Vihar police station, the barricading and fortification using bamboo poles, remained inadequate, allowing people to easily pass. Four policemen from Udyog Vihar police station had been deputed at Padav Chowk and near the community centre street.



Subhash Yadav, a native of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, had come for house hunting near Padav Chowk. “I have moved here recently for a job and I am looking for a room on rent. I was not aware that this area has reported several cases of Covid-19 and that all activity had been restricted here for the next two weeks. I was not subjected to any screening before entering the area,” yadav said.

Narender Tiwari, a private company security guard, said, “The police have been making rounds but commuters barely seem to care for the rules. They remove barricades at will if they have to pass through.”

A policeman from Udyog Vihar police station, requesting anonymity, said, “We had after consultations suggested five points in Dundahera where barricading could be done as part of the large outbreak region containment strategy. Some of the barricading has been inadequate and we are sensitising people in the area to not venture out while testing is being conducted.”

Jitender Gahlawat, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar, said, “We are conducting regular patrolling in the areas. If any laxity is observed, we will conduct a mapping exercise and depute additional staff to enforce the guidelines.”

As per the government order issued last week, a large outbreak is defined as a localised increase in Covid-19 cases within a defined geographical area in a village, a town or a city. The cases may or may not be epidemiologically linked. For operational purposes, a large outbreak is deemed to be present when there are 15 or more cases.

Despite several attempts, Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner, could not be reached for a comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
No bidder for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex; dept earns ₹4.83 crore by auctioning 19 other properties
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 03, 2020 02:23 IST
Teachings and quotes by the Dalai Lama to find inner strength and happiness
Jul 03, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.