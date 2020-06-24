In Gurugram, more than 1,000 samples collected in one day

Gurugram on Wednesday stepped up its ante against Covid-19 with more than 1,000 samples being collected — the highest ever — for testing in the last 24 hours.Previously, at least 932 samples had been collected on June 21.

Nearly 71% of the total samples collected were sent to private labs for testing, with the remaining making their way to government labs. The total count of people infected with SARS -CoV-2 in the district reached 4762 on Wednesday, with 117 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 75.

Officials said that at least 1,083 samples were collected in the last 24 hours, of which, 767 were collected in private labs and 316 in government labs. The samples collected includes both for RT-PCR and rapid antigen detection tests.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The aim is to conduct almost 1000 tests on a daily basis.” In April, the district on an average was doing 192 tests daily and the positivity rate was 0.9%. The number of tests in a day increased to 257 on an average in May, with the positivity rate climbing to 9%. A sudden spike in the cases from June 1 onwards was seen with the test numbers increasing to 459 tests on a daily basis, that saw the positivity rate climb to 37%. At least 633 tests were done on Tuesday, out of which 117 are positives while 516 are negative. The positivity rate stood at 18.5%.”

The health department has been focusing on increasing testing in Gurugram due to which RT-PCR tests is now being conducted in Civil Hospital, sector 10. Officials said that nearly 170 tests are done in Civil Hospital daily, while the remaining samples being sent to PGIMS Rohtak. On the other hand, five private labs are also conducting Covid tests at the government approved rate of Rs 2,400 per test..

Currently, out of 4762 confirmed cases, 1811 are the active and 2,876 have recovered from the illness. Out of the 1811 cases, 1234 are in home isolation, 68 are under institutional isolation, 424 in different private hospitals while 85 are under critical care. Six deaths were also reported on Wednesday, taking the total death toll due to the virus to 75 in the district. Out of these, 44 deaths were caused due to co-morbidities. Gurugram’s current mortality rate is 1.6%.

Gurugram contributes nearly 37% to the state’s Covid-19 burden. At least 12010 cases have been reported in the state after 490 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Out of which 6925 patients have been discharged while 4897 are undergoing treatment. The total death count of the state is 188, where Gurugram adds to nearly 39% of the deaths.