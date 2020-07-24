In two weeks of lockdown, 128 illegal registries done: RTI reply

Over 120 property registrations were carried out in Gurugram without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department of town and country planning during a part of the Covid-19 induced lockdown period between April 20 and May 4, according to a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) request.

The issue of such illegal registrations, that violated section 7A of the Haryana development and regulation of urban areas Act, 1975, is not new and has been repeatedly raised by the department of town and country planning (DTCP). The rules state that for registration of agricultural land less than two kanals, its owners had to take an NOC from the DTCP before a sale.

Following similar allegations in other parts of the state, the Haryana government had banned the registration of property deeds from July 22 to August 17 starting that it wanted to introduce a robust system to curb such malpractices.

The RTI was filed by city-based activist Ramesh Yadav. The reply from the district revenue department was provided on July 23.

“Taking advantage of the lockdown, a sizeable number of property deeds of agricultural land in controlled area were registered by the revenue authorities across the district, he said. “Such violations have been carried out across the state during the lockdown and the matter should be probed in detail.”

The RTI reply stated that 128 such registrations had happened between April 20 and May 4, the period for which the request was filed. Two registries were carried out in Chauma village, 74 in Sohna tehsil, two in Wazirpur tehsil, 10 in Qadipur tehsil, 10 in Harsaru and 30 in Badshahpur tehsil between April 20 and May 4.

Yadav says that a scrutiny of records after May 4 will throw up a lot more of such registries, which will boost unauthorized colonization in the city. “Agricultural and whatever is not licensed has been sold as small plots and registered by revenue authorities. I have repeatedly written letters to the government in this regard but the action of banning registries has come too late,” he said.

Last month, the director, town and country planning had also written to the district revenue authorities regarding rampant registration of property deeds of small plots without NOC. Following that, the Gurugram deputy commissioner had issued directions and attached DTCP officials with tehsils and sub-tehsils to work in coordination with revenue officials and prevent such registries.

Makrand Pandurang, director, DTCP, said that the department had raised the issue several times with the local authorities. “The illegal registration leads to development of unauthorised colonies where people live in poor civic conditions as it has no infrastructure. The government also loses lot of revenue in terms of development fees. This needs to be strictly curbed and the new system is likely to ensure this once it is implemented,” said Pandurang.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who is also the head of revenue department, said that the issue was being probed. “Employees who have carried out such violations are liable for disciplinary action and punishment will be given as per the civil services rules,” said Khatri. “A more robust and dynamic property registration system will be implemented and it will reduce the human intervention to the minimum.”

Basti Ram, district revenue officer, did not respond to repeated phone calls and messages seeking comment.