Industrial activity in Udyog Vihar hit as workers unable to cross border

Despite the relaxations allowed by the government under the fourth phase of the lockdown, industrial activity in Udyog Vihar has not resumed as many industry owners and employees in these units do not have movement passes to enter the city from Delhi.

Industrialists in Udyog Vihar said that they have applied for 60 to 70 weekly passes; mostly for owners living in Delhi, whose movement has been restricted due to strict measures at the border. The industry owners also said that a large majority of labourers working in Udyog Vihar stay across the border in Delhi villages, such as Kapashera and Samalkha, and due to curbs on interstate movement, the resumption of the industry has been affected.

“There is an immediate need to issue weekly passes so that owners and senior officials can resume work. We are also ready to relocate workers from Kapashera and provide them with lodging facilities in our own units or community spaces in Udyog Vihar or nearby areas so that production can restart. Without workers, it is not possible to resume work in factories and the government must consider this option,” Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, said.

Kohli also said that the association submitted around 60 to 70 names to the district industries department for the issue of weekly passes by the district administration as these unit owners have to travel to Udyog Vihar from Delhi. “We had submitted these names to the authorities around 10 days ago but no action has been taken in this regard despite repeated pleas,” he said.

A garment exporter in Udyog Vihar said that almost 70% of their labourers stayed in Samalkha and Kapashera, and since these workers were not able to enter the city, work is badly affected. “The manufacturing units in Udyog Vihar can’t execute orders because the labour is not available,” Satyendra Singh, general manager, East West Exports, said.

The industrialists said that identity cards should be considered valid documents for entry to the city.

A senior official of the department of industries said that movement passes are not a matter of right but are being issued based on merit. “Everything is being done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease but a number relaxations have been given to industry and commercial units in the state under Lockdown 4.0,” he said on the condition of anonymity.