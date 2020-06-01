Sections
Industrial units, e-commerce firms allowed to operate with 100% staff

The Haryana government on Monday allowed industrial units, e-commerce companies, and factories located in industrial estates, municipal and rural areas to operate with 100 percent staff paving the...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:27 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The Haryana government on Monday allowed industrial units, e-commerce companies, and factories located in industrial estates, municipal and rural areas to operate with 100 percent staff paving the way for a return to normal business operations. The government, however, said all units will have to register on the Haryana government portal Saral to generate automatic permissions and passes.

The validity of passes issued to companies has been extended from May 31 to June 31, according to the new guidelines issued by the state government with reference to industry and other establishments.

The industrial units and e-commerce companies will be allowed to operate 6am to 8pm. However, companies that come under the category of ‘continuous process’ shall be allowed to operate as per departmental and union ministry of home affairs guidelines, the order said. It further stated that all inter-state and intra-state movement of staff vehicles and good/cargo vehicles including empty trucks shall be allowed unhindered.

“The industries, industrial establishments, commercial establishments which resume or have resumed operations shall have to ensure adherence to the lockdown measures and national directive for Covid-19 management,” the order said.



Since the lockdown was imposed in the state on March 22, most industry and business establishments have been operational only partially after some lockdown norms were relaxed.

In a related development, the Haryana government also gave permission to open all shops from 9am to 7pm in the state while asking them to adhere to social distancing norms.

Home minister Anil Vij said that the odd-even or left-right formula will not be followed in the state anymore and instead directions will be issued to ensure social distancing norms are maintained in congested markets after assessing local conditions.

The minister also said guidelines will soon be issued regarding the opening of religious places. Apart from this, home deliveries for restaurants, eateries etc. will be permitted but the delivery should be made before 9pm.

During the fourth phase of the lockdown, between May 18 and May 31, the entire state was classified as an ‘orange zone’ and all economic activities were allowed with 50 percent to 75 percent staff.

