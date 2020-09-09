Joint survey of Gurugram-Faridabad metro project conducted, station near Ghata to be proposed

Keeping in mind future population growth, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will propose an additional metro station near Ghata village to the 32-km Gurugram-Faridabad Metro project that will connect the twin cities.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said they had conducted a field survey from Vatika Chowk to Bata Chowk along the entire alignment of the project, studying location of stations, how much land was required for these stations and other related aspects.

“We have decided to propose that an additional station be included in the alignment near the confluence of Golf Course road and Ghata village as the population is expected to rise significantly and the metro station is needed there,” he said.

The survey, following directions from the Haryana chief secretary, was jointly done by HSVP, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC).

The Gurugram-Faridabad light metro rail project -- between Vatika Chowk on Sohna road with Bata Chowk in Faridabad-- will cost Rs 5900 crore and was initially planned to have 11 stations, five in Faridabad and six in Gurugram. The stations planned are at Bata Chowk, Aravali Golf Course, Badkhal Enclave, Pali Stone Crusher Zone, Police Chowki Manger — all in Faridabad — and Mandi village, Sector 56, Rosewood city, South City 2, Sushant Lok III and Vatika Chowk along Golf Course road in Gurugram, said a senior HSVP official.

. Six of these metro stations will be elevated while two would be underground, they added.

HSVP Gurugram administrator Yadav also said they would also look into a demand from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for eight to 10 acres to build a metro depot near DLF Golf Course. “We will look into the ownership of the land and take steps to make it available to DMRC,” he said.

The Gurugram-Faridabad metro route will be constructed on the central verge of Golf Course extension road and on major parts of Gurugram Faridabad road as a result of which the requirement of land is minimal for the track and would be needed for construction of metro stations and the train depot, said officials.

The Gurugram-Faridabad metro project was announced by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2016. The detailed project report has been prepared by DMRC and was handed over to HMRTC in June this year. The metro corridor will boost public transport between the twin cities in a major way and also reduce the road traffic on Gurugram Faridabad road.

When asked about the proposed survey, a DMRC spokesperson said that the Delhi Metro was a contractor for the project and was not authorised to comment on the matter.

Nadim Akhtar, advisor, planning, HMRTC did not respond to phone call and messages to seek a response in this matter.

