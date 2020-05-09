Khandsa market to continue operations in sealed area, guidelines issued

Despite being located in a containment zone, Khandsa Mandi, the city’s biggest wholesale vegetable and fruits market, will continue to operate under “essential services”, district administration officials said on Saturday.

Over the last seven days, at least 24 vendors at the market of 128, whose samples were collected, have tested positive for Covid-19. After being shut from May 5-8 for sanitisation, the market reopened on Friday midnight. The entry of people per hour was limited, a separate area was dedicated for green vegetables, and the wearing of gloves was made compulsory. The timings were also extended by a couple of hours to ensure thinner crowds.

As per the revised timings, the mandi will open from midnight till 6am and only 100 people per hour would be allowed entry into the market. Green vegetables would be sold 200 metres from the market, at the open ground of DAV school, said officials. Not more than 200 vendors at the market will be allowed to carry out unloading and loading of fruits and vegetables, while not more than 100 vendors would be allowed to do the same for green vegetables at the dedicated area, said officials.

In addition, people, including vendors, below the age of 18 and above the age of 60 are not allowed entry into the market.

The district administration, late Friday, had included Khandsa Road as one of the 21 containment zones in the city.

“We understand the importance Khandsa Mandi holds for the city and hence, its operations will continue under essential services. We only approved its reopening after the entire market was sanitised and disinfected, and we confirmed there were no other cases linked to the market. We are closely analysing all activities across the city to limit the spread of coronavirus,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner.

Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) officials said that they are yet to receive any directions from the district administration regarding changes in the containment zone.

“Even after cases of coronavirus were found in wholesale markets such as Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, and few mandis in Faridabad, local authorities have resumed operations there, after a brief shutdown. Hence, we are expecting Khandsa Mandi to also remain operational as it caters to a significant amount of the population and is a lifeline for the city,” said an HSAMB official privy to the matter.

The mandi provides around 6,000 quintals of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis to the city.

Vinay Yadav, secretary, HSAMB declined to comment on the matter.