Gurugram / Khattar, Gangwar inaugurate plasma bank at ESIC medical college in Faridabad

Khattar and Gangwar inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing from Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, according to an official statement.

Plasma banks have also been set up at Rohtak, Gurgaon and Panchkula districts.

The human trial of anti-Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is also underway at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak.

Khattar and Gangwar inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing from Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi.



Both of them urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma to critically ill patients.

Khattar said so far, 350 people in Haryana have donated their plasma.

An online portal for plasma donation has also been started by the Haryana government, he said.

The chief minister said 20,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in the state. So far, nearly seven lakh tests have been done.

“ESIC hospitals have done commendable work in treating Covid-19 infected patients,” he said.

Gangwar lauded the arrangements made by the state government for treating coronavirus patients.

