Khattar underwent blood test, condition stable: Doctors

Khattar underwent blood test, condition stable: Doctors

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Gurugram.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (FILE PHOTO)

A multidisciplinary team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Friday reviewed the health condition of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who got infected with Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Gurugram. The team included doctors of the treating hospital and Dr Virender Yadav, district chief medical officer.

“The team reviewed CM’s health condition, line of treatment and progress. He underwent some blood tests and CT investigations on Friday. Overall, the CM was comfortable and relaxed,” stated the press statement issued by the hospital.

‘Speaker Gian Chanda Gupta responding to treatment’

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chanda Gupta has also made steady progress in responding to the treatment for the coronavirus disease. A senior health official privy to the matter said, “Gupta has been shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the isolation room. He was on room air and could move comfortably. There is a steady progress in his health and doctors are satisfied with his response to the treatment.”

