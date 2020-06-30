KK Rao returns as Gurugram police commissioner

Faridabad police commissioner KK Rao will take charge as the new Gurugram police commissioner on Wednesday. Rao will replace Muhammad Akil who has been promoted as director general of police (crime) and has also been given the additional charge of director, state crime records bureau.

The two police officers were among 11 others who were transferred by the Haryana government on Tuesday.

Rao, an Indian Police Service(IPS) officer of 1996 batch, has served as the commissioner of Gurugram police earlier for eight months ( between June 2018 and February 2019)— the shortest tenure of a commissioner in Gurugram—before being appointed the Faridabad police commissioner. As Faridabad police chief, he was also part of the team that arrested one of the most-wanted gangsters, Kaushal in August, 2019.

During Rao’s tenure in Gurugram, the police had launched a major crackdown against the alleged prostitution rackets operating out of malls on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. Also, reporting of vehicle theft cases had gone down by 48% in Gurugram.

“I plan to crack down on vehicle thefts and street crime and will ensure prompt action against extortionists. Speedy and fair investigations will be carried out in all matters that will be reported to us,” said Rao. He said the city police will plan a comprehensive strategy to track organised criminal networks and take strict action against gangsters who are active in the city.

OP Singh, who was serving as the special officer (Community Policing and Outreach) in Chief Minister’s Office till now, will replace Rao as the new Faridabad police commissioner.

The outgoing Gurugram police commissioner, Akil was the eighth police chief in the city since it adopted the commissionerate system of policing in 2007. Before his posting in the city in February, the 1989-batch IPS officer also served as additional director-general of police(law and order) holding the additional charge of chief vigilance officer.

During his tenure in Gurugram, Akil focused on preventing crime in the city besides ensuring better law and order situation. Akil said while working in Gurugram he got the opportunity to observe things from a micro-level. “The tenure has been very challenging and fruitful. I tried to handle all the situations, even the unprecedented ones during the lockdown, tactfully with my experience for the betterment of the city and our police force,” he said.