Land for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB rail corridor project to be transferred

In a major fillip to the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project, the Haryana government on Wednesday directed the transfer of 31 hectares at Dharuhera to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the construction of a rail depot, required for operation and maintenance of the entire network.

The decision to transfer the land was taken during a state-level meeting in Chandigarh, in which officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and NCRTC discussed various issues pertaining to the rapid rail project. The meeting was chaired by the principal secretary, department of town and country planning, AK Singh.

NCRTC, which is developing the 107-kilometre Delhi-Gurugram-Behror section of the rapid rail, has sought 74 hectares of land at Dharuhera, but, at present, only 31 hectares are set to be transferred as the remaining land is under litigation, said officials, who added that efforts are on to get the remaining land out of arbitration.

The 107-kilometre high-speed rail network will commence at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and terminate at SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) station in Rajasthan, passing through Gurugram. The network will have four stations in Delhi, eight in Gurugram, three in Rewari and one in Rajasthan. Of the total network, 73 kilometres will be elevated, while 34 kilometres will be underground, as per the project proposal.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, who was in Chandigarh for the meeting, confirmed that directions have been issued for the transfer of land at Dharuhera to NCRTC for construction of rail depot. “A proposal to transfer land will be sent to HSVP headquarters in Chandigarh and after getting approval, this land will be transferred at the earliest,” he said.

Officials also discussed the transfer of HSVP land in Sector 22 for construction of a rapid rail station and for giving passing rights to RRTS corridor near Signature Tower, where it plans to construct a pillar on the land where a Japanese hostel is present.

Referring to the transfer of land for the rapid rail station, Yadav said that a site visit will be soon conducted with NCRTC officials in this regard to assess the feasibility, after which the process to transfer land will be initiated.

A senior official who attended the meeting said, on the condition of anonymity, said that NCRTC officials were also asked to ensure that the alignment of the RRTS project is done in such a manner that it has a minimum impact on the HSVP land and other stakeholders.

In the meeting, directions were also issued to HVPNL, the power utility, to expedite the process of raising 12 high-tension power lines, which are infringing the Delhi-SNB corridor. It was also decided that a proposal for transferring land near Jwala Mill in Udyog Vihar, for casting yards, would be expedited, the official cited above said.

NCRTC officials, when asked about the matter, said that the meeting on Wednesday was positive and they expected the transfer of land at Dharuhera and other places soon.

“The process to seek land and other permission in advance is to ensure that there are no hitches during the project construction. NCRTC is presently carrying out the pre-construction activities on the Delhì-Gurugram-SNB corridor, including shifting of high-tension lines, seeking no-objection certificates, etc. Civil construction will be started without any delay, once this RRTS project gets the sanction,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC spokesperson.

The NCRTC plans to construct the RRTS corridor in three phases. In the first phase, a 107-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror), i.e, just ahead of Bawal (Haryana), touching various regional nodes like Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari en route, will be constructed. In the second phase, the line would be extended from SNB to Sotanala, with Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror in between and in the third phase, the stretch from SNB to Alwar will be constructed.