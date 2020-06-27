Large swarms of Locusts invade Gurugram city

Sections
Earlier on Friday evening, the Gurugram district administration had issued a warning about a likely invasion by swarms of locusts and asked residents to play loud music and beat utensils to repel the insects that feed on standing crops and green vegetables.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:21 IST

By Abhishek Behl, Hindustan Times Gurugram

The swarms were spotted at Rajendra Park, Sector 5, MG Road, Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, and 3 and also other parts of the millennium city. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Large swarms of desert locusts invaded Gurugram on Saturday, catching residents, mostly confined at their homes because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, across neighbourhoods unawares.

Many of them posted videos on social media, where the invading insects could be seen flying over their housing societies amid clanging of kitchen utensils and playing of high-decibel music to repel the swarms of locusts.

The swarms were spotted at Rajendra Park, Sector 5, MG Road, Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, and 3 and also other parts of the millennium city.



Dinesh Vashisht, president, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 4,5, and 6, Gurugram, said that the swarms of locusts came from Sector 4 and hovered over their area for about 10-15 minutes.

“It was an eerie feeling, as the sky had turned black because of the swarms of invading locusts. People started clanging kitchen utensils that were accompanied by loud music to chase the insects away,” said Vashist.

Residents said birds such as crows, sparrows, and pigeons could be seen flying away to safety because of incoming swarms of locusts.

The district authorities have asked residents to keep their doors and windows shut due to the locust invasion.

