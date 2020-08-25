Light rain predicted for Tuesday

Sections
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city might witness another spell of light to moderate rainfall starting Tuesday evening, weather analysts said on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department officials, rainfall activity is expected to increase over the next few days across Delhi-NCR and is predicted to last at least till Friday. Last week, Gurugram had to face a severe water-logging crisis following incessant rains for two days.

While the IMD has predicted light to very light rain, accompanied by thundershowers, on Tuesday, moderate rainfall, with some isolated pockets experiencing heavy rainfall, is expected in the following days. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said one or two spells of moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers with isolated heavy rain can occur on Wednesday night and last till Friday morning.

“The monsoon trough is very likely to shift northwards and will remain very close to Delhi-NCR starting from August 25. Under the influence of this, the convergence of lower-level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea will take place over northwest India,” said Srivastava.

Gurugram’s maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise slightly and touch 34 degrees Celsius, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 32.7degrees— a marginal drop from Sunday’s 33.5 degrees—and a degree below the normal temperature. The minimum temperature stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.



Air quality in the city remained in the ‘good’ category on Monday, with the air quality index at 36, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin. This was an improvement from Sunday’s AQI at 51 which fell in the‘satisfactory’ category. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed and rainfall activity. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘good’ category on Tuesday as well.

