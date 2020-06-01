Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Gurugram / Lockdown 5.0: Haryana likely to ease all border curbs today

Lockdown 5.0: Haryana likely to ease all border curbs today

This decision was taken in a meeting presided by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with senior officers of the state government on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 03:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gurugram

“The directions in this regard will be issued tomorrow but it has been decided that interstate movement will be allowed and restrictions eased,” a senior Haryana government official said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Haryana government has indicated that restrictions on movement through the state’s borders will be eased from Monday onwards, senior government officials said.

This decision was taken in a meeting presided by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with senior officers of the state government on Sunday.

“The directions in this regard will be issued tomorrow but it has been decided that interstate movement will be allowed and restrictions eased,” a senior Haryana government official said.

Meanwhile, border curbs between the Capital and Noida, Ghaziabad will continue, even as the Centre allowed inter-state movement in the fifth phase of the lockdown.



While the Uttar Pradesh government had, on Sunday issued a set of guidelines relaxing restrictions in the state, it stated that the local administrations of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts could roll out their own directions in line with public interest.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Sunday said restrictions on the movement of traffic between Noida and Delhi will continue till further orders.

“The Noida-Delhi borders will continue to be sealed,” Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh said on Sunday.

“We are waiting for reports from the health department for evaluation. As of now, it will remain sealed till further decision is taken on it,” said Singh.

The Ghaziabad district administration concurred with Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have decided to adopt all guidelines issued by the UP state government but have decided against opening our borders with Delhi till further instructions,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 Lockdown: Despite govt order, online studies still a struggle for EWS students
Jun 01, 2020 04:11 IST
Lockdown 5.0: Haryana likely to ease all border curbs today
Jun 01, 2020 03:46 IST
Tent house owner booked for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old Ludhiana girl
Jun 01, 2020 02:45 IST
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42 of Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 03:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.