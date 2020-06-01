Lockdown 5.0: Haryana likely to ease all border curbs today

“The directions in this regard will be issued tomorrow but it has been decided that interstate movement will be allowed and restrictions eased,” a senior Haryana government official said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Haryana government has indicated that restrictions on movement through the state’s borders will be eased from Monday onwards, senior government officials said.

This decision was taken in a meeting presided by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with senior officers of the state government on Sunday.

“The directions in this regard will be issued tomorrow but it has been decided that interstate movement will be allowed and restrictions eased,” a senior Haryana government official said.

Meanwhile, border curbs between the Capital and Noida, Ghaziabad will continue, even as the Centre allowed inter-state movement in the fifth phase of the lockdown.

While the Uttar Pradesh government had, on Sunday issued a set of guidelines relaxing restrictions in the state, it stated that the local administrations of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts could roll out their own directions in line with public interest.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Sunday said restrictions on the movement of traffic between Noida and Delhi will continue till further orders.

“The Noida-Delhi borders will continue to be sealed,” Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh said on Sunday.

“We are waiting for reports from the health department for evaluation. As of now, it will remain sealed till further decision is taken on it,” said Singh.

The Ghaziabad district administration concurred with Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have decided to adopt all guidelines issued by the UP state government but have decided against opening our borders with Delhi till further instructions,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.