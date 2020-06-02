Sections
Home / Gurugram / Lockdown delays heritage conservation projects in Haryana

Lockdown delays heritage conservation projects in Haryana

Two and a half months of lockdown have further slowed heritage conservation projects in Haryana. Officials from the state’s department of museum and archaeology said that they were planning...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two and a half months of lockdown have further slowed heritage conservation projects in Haryana. Officials from the state’s department of museum and archaeology said that they were planning to initiate site visits and prepare a report on the status of projects with the easing of restrictions.

Banani Bhattacharyya, deputy director, directorate of archaeology and museums, said that the lockdown had affected the timelines of various projects.

“Many projects are now pending because routine work could not be carried out. Site visits required people to travel from Chandigarh to different locations and stay over. That was not happening,” said Bhattacharyya.

Due to various factors such as shortage of staff and budget, the process of taking up heritage sites for conservation is slow and tedious in the state. The lockdown has further pushed back this process.



In Nuh district, the department had initiated the process of taking Chuhimal’s complex under its protection last year. Tauru tomb complex is also on the table for conservation. Other monuments such as the Qutab Khan ki Masjid in Bhondsi and Lal Gumbad tomb have been taken under protection on paper, while groundwork is yet to resume.

While the department is unsure by when it will be able to resume site inspections, administrative and paperwork involving different administrations were being carried out. Bhattacharyya also said that the department was working towards putting in place a plan of action for heritage conservation that could be implemented as the situation improves.

“As the lockdown restrictions lift, we aim to go on a tour of various sites and create an assessment report. Our technical team can at least start preparing a report on the basis of which we could plan ahead. The pandemic has impacted both tourism and conservation but we will have to carry on with efforts,” said Bhattacharyya, adding that new measures would need to be adopted for future conservation activities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plea in HC against sealing of borders
Jun 02, 2020 23:40 IST
On Day 1 of border sealing, inter-state traffic moves without a hurdle
Jun 02, 2020 23:39 IST
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Jun 02, 2020 23:39 IST
After man tests positive, residents of Ambedkar Basti worry about their livelihoods
Jun 02, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.