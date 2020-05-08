Lockdown eased, Ggm RWAs arrange mechanics to jump-start stalled cars

The demand for car batteries and technicians who can jump-start vehicles has witnessed an exponential growth over the past week, as residents start venturing out in their four-wheelers amid the lockdown restrictions being slightly eased in the city.

After being confined to their homes for more than a month due to lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19, many residents said they turned the keys to power up the engines of their cars this week, only to find their batteries dead.

While some residents were left to figure out a solution on their own, for several others, their RWAs came to the rescue arranging for vehicle mechanics who could jump-start cars.

Aashish Sharma, a resident of Tulip Orange in sector 70 said that after restrictions were eased on May 4, many residents, like him, stepped into their vehicles to visit markets, they discovered that the car wouldn’t start. “Medical stores, milk booth, ATMs, vegetable shops are all located in close vicinity of our society. So residents had little reason to use their vehicles and travel to far-off places during the lockdown. Once people started realising that the problem of starting their vehicles was affecting many, the RWA on Wednesday circulated a message on the society Whatsapp group asking residents to check if their vehicles were functioning or else they could make arrangements for a mechanic who could help jump-start their cars,” said Sharma.

As part of the arrangement, on Friday, about 75 vehicles at Tulip Orange were given a jump-start by the staff of an automotive battery manufacturer.

Pradeep Kumar, branch manager of Amaron Automobiles in Haryana, said that the problem was not unique to Tulip Orange. On May 5, when his company resumed operations, they received more than 450 calls for jump-starting vehicles across the city.

“We anticipated such a situation could occur as people would have little reason to start their vehicles or move around during the lockdown period, due to which car batteries would die. On April 29, through various media platforms, we started circulating messages to inform residents that, in case their cars are not starting, they can avail our services whenever the lockdown is eased,” said Kumar.

The problem of was so widespread and chronic that the RWAs of some gated societies themselves made arrangements to come to the aid of their residents.

RWAs of residential societies — such as Mapsko Casabella in sector 82 and Sare Homes in sector 92— themselves procured jump-start machines to get the cars going.

Praveen Malik, president of Sare Homes residents’ welfare association (RWA), Sector 92, said that the RWA had anticipated car-battery related issues to occur during the lockdown period and had made prior arrangements to procure a jumpstart machine.

“We had anticipated that due to the lockdown, the condition of car batteries will be affected and late last month purchased a jump-starter as a precautionary measure. At the same time, we also told residents to start their vehicles frequently to ensure that their cars remain in a good state. Till now, around 10 cases of batteries being dead have been reported and the RWA has subsequently helped them out.” he said.

Dharamveer Singh, the president of Mapsko Casabella, Sector 82, RWA, said that the RWA has placed an order for a jump-starter and are expecting delivery by the weekend.

“We have received many complaints from residents about their cars not starting. Residents might need their vehicles in case of an emergencies. So, we have placed an order for a jump-starter that will be kept at the society gate and can be used by anyone who needs it,” He said.

Besides the jump-start service, even battery dealers are in high demand in the city.

Sumit Bhalla, owner of Bhalla Batteries in Sikanderpur, said in the last three days he has received over 40 calls from residents across the city looking for battery replacement. “People usually prefer to jump-start their vehicles and continue to use their existing batteries until it completely gives way. However, I have been receiving at least 10-15 calls since May 4 from residents looking to replace their batteries altogether,” said Bhalla, adding that he has only been able to attend to around 20 such requests from residents, as most of his staff are stuck in their respective hometowns.

The cost for buying a new battery can range between Rs 2500-9,000 depending on its quality. For jump-start, a mechanic can tacharge anything between Rs 500-1200.

Deepak Kumar, a local mechanic and battery supplier on Sohna Road, said that in the four days since reopening his shop, he has sold and fitted batteries at residential areas in sectors 33, 38, 47, and 48. “A majority of my customers were those whose car batteries had died late last month and were waiting for restrictions to be eased so that they could get it changed. I received more than 20 calls on Monday morning from residents for my services, and have spent three days attending to them. I still have around 10 more pending requests,” said Kumar.

How to keep car batteries in good condition during lockdown

*Start your car at least twice a week and keep it running for more than 15 minutes each time

*Drive your vehicle at least 500 metres on each occasion

*If safe, discharge your GPS trackers and car alarms as they consume a lot of battery

* Ensure your interior lights, music system, and headlights are turned off when you leave the car

*If your vehicle is not starting in two or three attempts, stop right away to make sure the battery has enough power left to jumpstart later or else you may have to replace your battery altogether