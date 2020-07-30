Lokayukta registrar recommends action for delay in multilevel parking

Taking cognisance of a complaint that a multilevel parking in Udyog Vihar, whose foundation stone was laid in 2004 by the then state chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, hasn’t yet come up, the registrar of the Haryana Lokayukta in its report has recommended that action should be initiated against officials who delayed the project.

The remarks were made in connection with a complaint lodged by Gurugram-based activist Aseem Takyar, who submitted to the court that despite the urgent need of a multilevel parking in the industrial area, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) had failed to develop it for almost 16 years and recently allegedly changed the scope of the land-use and sold it to a private developer for a commercial project.

The recommendation by the registrar was made last month and a final order is scheduled to be issued in the matter on August 18.

Udyog Vihar is one of the largest industrial areas in the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex with around 3,500 industrial units located across its five phases. The parking lot was to come up in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 alongside Vanijya Kunj, which is the office of the agency. However, despite repeated demands of the industrialists the land could never be developed as a parking complex or multi-use commercial complex with parking facilities, said Takyar.

“There has been a massive increase in the number of cars coming to Udyog Vihar and there is no commensurate parking space available in the area. I have been fighting for this multilevel parking space for the last several years but nothing has moved. The officials say that a new site has been earmarked but nothing concrete has been offered to entrepreneurs,” he said.

The report submitted by the registrar said that the details of the complaint allegedly prove that HSIIDC had approved a multilevel car parking at Udyog Vihar and the report submitted to the court proved that no steps had been taken so far allegedly by HSIIDC with regard to the project.

“The comments itself show that the matter has been referred for best use study project and the intention of HSIIDC is not to construct the multilevel parking and intention is to use the said land for these purposes. Lokayukta may consider recommending appropriate action against the officers who are responsible for delaying the construction of multi-level parking project, without reasonable cause,” the report submitted by the registrar said.

When asked about the matter, Sunil Paliwal, estate officer (HSIIDC), Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, said that parking is made available to entrepreneurs and visitors on open spaces owned by the agency in different parts of Udyog Vihar. “Parking is made available on first-cum-first-serve basis and there is no shortage of space. As far as an alternative site for multilevel parking is concerned, the matter is under consideration of higher authorities in Chandigarh and a decision will be taken by them,” he said.